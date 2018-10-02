Italy lauds ‘Mr Ryder’ Molinari

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Francesco Molinari was hailed in his native Italy on Monday for his “out of this world” performance that helped seal a resounding victory for Europe over the United States in the Ryder Cup. The British Open champion became the first European player to win all five of his matches at a Ryder Cup as he eased to a 4 and 2 win over Phil Mickelson to secure the hosts the trophy by 17.5 to 10.5 at Le Golf National outside Paris on Sunday.
MILAN: Francesco Molinari was hailed in his native Italy on Monday for his “out of this world” performance that helped seal a resounding victory for Europe over the United States in the Ryder Cup. The British Open champion became the first European player to win all five of his matches at a Ryder Cup as he eased to a 4 and 2 win over Phil Mickelson to secure the hosts the trophy by 17.5 to 10.5 at Le Golf National outside Paris on Sunday.
Comments