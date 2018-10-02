Italy lauds ‘Mr Ryder’ Molinari

MILAN: Francesco Molinari was hailed in his native Italy on Monday for his “out of this world” performance that helped seal a resounding victory for Europe over the United States in the Ryder Cup. The British Open champion became the first European player to win all five of his matches at a Ryder Cup as he eased to a 4 and 2 win over Phil Mickelson to secure the hosts the trophy by 17.5 to 10.5 at Le Golf National outside Paris on Sunday.