De Bruyne back in training for Man City

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training earlier than expected on Monday following a knee injury he suffered in August. Pictures appeared on De Bruyne’s and City’s official Twitter accounts showing him taking part in a session with his teammates. The Belgium international tweeted: “Back in training!” The 27-year-old has been sidelined since injuring his knee in a training session in mid-August. City announced at the time that De Bruyne, who did not require surgery, was expected to be out for around three months.