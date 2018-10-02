Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad

Gandapur makes startling revelations about 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Hafeez called for test series against Australia in UAE

Sports

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Marsh ton gives Aussies big lead over Pakistan A

DUBAI: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh celebrated his elevation to joint Australia vice captain with a punishing hundred on Monday as the touring batsmen warmed up for the Pakistan Test series. The 26-year-old scored 162 with 17 boundaries against Pakistan A in Dubai. Australia closed at 494-4 after a batting workout. The older Marsh brother, Shaun, missed his century by six runs while Travis Head was 90 not out. That gave the visitors a 216-run lead. Pakistan ‘A’ made 278 all out in their first innings in the four-day match at ICC Academy ground. Mitchell, made vice captain alongside Josh Hazlewood on Thursday, added 207 with brother Shaun, whose 230-ball knock had 13 boundaries. Mitchell then added 106 with Head for the fourth wicket. Head had hit ten boundaries as Pakistan’s Test pacers Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali failed to get a wicket. Another left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood finished with 2-66 while part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed had 2-149.

Brief scores: Australia 494-4 (M. Marsh 162, S. Marsh 94, T. Head 90*)

Pakistan ‘A’ 278 (Abid Ali 85, Sami Aslam 51; N. Lyon 8-013).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew
PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

Photos & Videos

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office

Sui Dhaga goes big at Indian box office