ANP intra-party election in April next

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) would hold the intra-party election in April and May next year.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Bacha Khan Markaz. ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan chaired the meeting that was attended by party workers from across the country. Announcing the schedule for the intra-party election, the ANP president said that party general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain would chair the Election Commission.

Syed Aqil Shah from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Younas Buneri from Sindh, former senator Daud Khan from Balochistan, Dr Ikram from the Saraiki belt in Punjab would be members of the election commission.

The membership drive would take place from November 1 to January 3. The party organisations at the district, tehsil and tappa level would be constituted from February 1 to March 30.

The provincial election would take place from April 1 to April 30. The provincial units would also be constituted during this period. Central election would be held from May 1 to May 30.