Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ulema say measles vaccine safe for children

PESHAWAR: Religious and prayer leaders on Monday urged the parents not to heed negative propaganda and get children vaccinated against measles in the upcoming campaign.

The call was given at a daylong orientation workshop for religious leaders and district khateebs organised in connection with the forthcoming October 15 drive.

The event was aimed at sensitising khateebs to mobilise communities to get the children vaccinated.

Member National Islamic Advisory Group and Provincial Scholar Task Force Mufti Shaukatullah asked parents to get children vaccinated during the drive.

He said the vaccine had been designed to protect the people from the infectious disease and there was no harm in it.

Mufti Shaukatullah said it was the responsibility of religious leaders to educate the masses on public health issues and discourage propaganda and dispel misconceptions about health practices.

Mufti Abdul Ghani said that lack of cleanliness, pollution, contaminated water and substandard food caused the disease. He said that religious scholars can play a vital role to educate people on good health practices and habits through Friday’s sermons and counselling.

Maulvi Fazle Maula from Chitral said that protection of children was not the sole responsibility of the government but also of parents, community and other stakeholders.

Health and Nutrition Specialists of Unicef and WHO, Dr Jamil and Dr Humayun Afridi answered the questions of the participants.

Director General Health Dr Ayub Rose said the government aimed to approximately vaccinate 32.46 million children of 9 months to five years of age against measles.

He said measles vaccine would be made available free of cost at public health facilities and outreach sites. The official said measles vaccine was safe and effective, and has been approved and recommended by the WHO, which had been used for the past 60 years.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’