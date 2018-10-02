Monsoon ending this week

Islamabad: If the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s forecast is to be believed, then the current week will be the last monsoon week. “The monsoon activity is likely to withdraw from the country during the October 1 to 7 week,” said Muhammad Riaz, chief meteorologist at the PMD Flood Forecasting Division. The rainy season had begun in the country early July. The weatherman ruled out the possibility of good rainfall and flood during the week.