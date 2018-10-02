Tue October 02, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 2, 2018

World Tourism Day celebrated at Youth Hostel

Islamabad: Pakistan is abundant with tourism sites — sky-kissing mountains, winding lakes, awe-inspiring deserts, mighty rivers and lovely beaches — we only need to protect and project them to the world, says a press release.

Award-winning photographer and renowned tourist Syed Javaid A Kazi said this while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Pakistan Youth Hostels Association to mark the World Tourism Day here.

This year’s theme of World Tourism Day is “Tourism and the Digital Transformation.” One could see a large number of youths, travelers and adventurers, environmentalists attending the ceremony.

Javaid Kazi gave a presentation of his pictorial work on the occasion showing some of the mind-blowing photos he took during his travels right from the rooftop of the world K-2, Deosai and Nanga Parbat peaks to the beaches of Gwadar.

Pakistan, he said was the only country where eight peaks of over 8,000 metres are situated.Our northern areas have the potential to attract a large number of tourists from across the world but we only need to capitalize this treasure and build up an infrastructure that guarantees access, security and facilities to the visiting tourists, said Kazi.

Kazi told the audience that in the past, during his travels in Swat and Kalam he often came across Prime Minister Imran Khan hiking the peaks and enjoying the scenes.“Let’s hope that our nature-loving prime minister would take measures to promote and strengthen Pakistan’s unexplored tourism industry,” said Kazi.

Kazi who had titled his presentation as “Journey Through Diversity of Pakistan” shared some of the rare pictures portraying hill men’s life, culture, work and leisure hours.He appreciated noted writer of Pakistan, Mazharul Islam for creating such opportunities that aim at promoting and projecting Pakistan’s positive image to the external world and cultivating healthy habits among the youth.

Well-known environmentalist of the country, Munir Ahmed was of the view Pakistan should link cultural heritage with tourism diplomacy in order to devise a national tourism policy.One could see in those pictures children of Hnza, fishermen of the Sindh, hill men of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), miners of Balochistan and farmers of Punjab.

