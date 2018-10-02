NHA clears 151 locations from encroachments

Islamabad:National Highway Authority (NHA) in its countrywide anti-encroachment drive under 75-day action plan has cleared 151 locations from encroachments during the first week of the drive.

According to NHA officials, as per the directions of State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, the Anti-Encroachment drive of the NHA to clear its Right-of-Way (ROW) is progressing at a rapid pace.

According to details, 2,872 locations will be cleared under Action Plan spread over 11 weeks, out of which 151 points have been cleared which includes 36 in Multan, 7 in Bahawalpur, 20 in Wazirabad and 88 in Rawalpindi.

Anti-encroachment drive will also be started in Rahim Yar Khan, Batkhela, Hyderabad and D I Khan in the running week, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik is supervising this activity in person on daily basis to achieve the target whereas NHA has chalked out a comprehensive plan to make drive result-oriented, it added.