LAHORE: Punjab government Monday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers including four member of Boar of Revenue (BoR). According to the notifications, Member (Judicial-I) BoR Sohail Javed has been transferred and posted as Member Colonies BoR against a vacant post, Member Consolidation BoR Amir Ijaz Akbar as Member Judicial-V/ Chief Settlement Commissioner BoR against a vacant post, Muhammad Azam Khan, DG Katchi Abadis, as Member Judicial-II BoR, Punjab Education Foundation Managing Director Tariq Mahmood as Member Consolidation BoR and Rashid Ahmad Khan (awaiting posting) as DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority against a vacant post.
