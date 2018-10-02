Tue October 02, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Rescue 1122 performance reviewed

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer carried out a performance review of emergency operations in all 36 districts of Punjab to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination.

The emergency data showed that 1,29,420 victims of different emergencies were rescued by the service while conducting 83,610 rescue operations in last month all over Punjab, with an average response time of 07 minutes. He directed for ensuring fitness of rescue staff and cleanliness of all emergency vehicles and rescue stations.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) DIG Sohail Akhtar visited under construction PHP Provincial Police Lines, Jia Bagga along with SSP/PHP Lahore Mahmood-ul-Hassan Qureshi, DSP/PHP Buildings Naveeda Hameed and DSP/PHP Lahore Tahir Iqbal Warraich.

The DIG planted a sapling under the tree plantation campaign, announced 2nd class commendation certificates for officers, staff and caretakers of the Police Lines. Representatives of Building Department XEN Haseeb Khan briefed the DIG about the construction work.

NH&MP: Politeness and courteous dealing with the commuters is a symbol of National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and no compromise will be made on transgression of these basic traits. Soft but firm policing should be the way of public dealing, said DIG Central Zone Ahmad Arslan Malik while presiding an operational meeting with senior officers of NH&MP at Babu Sabu Office.

Sector Commander SSP Masroor Aalam Kolachi, SSP Ghulam Jaffar, SP Ch Muhammad Atta and Chief Patrol Officers (DSPs) of all the beats of Central Zone attended the meeting. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against violations of safety helmet, over speeding, lane discipline by HTVs, overloading of goods and passengers overloading in Public Service Vehicles. DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik while analysing the performance of last three months asked officers to take substantive steps to reduce causes of accidents on highways.

The DIG directed them to carry out extensive briefing and enforcement against violation of safety helmet by motorcyclists who major contributors in accidents on highways. Similarly, directions were passed to take meaningful action in form of heavy fines and impounding of vehicles against violations of over speeding, overloading and lane discipline. He asked all the officers to have interactive sessions with their subordinates to reduce communication gap between the supervisory officers and field staff and is key to success of any organisation. The DIG said that all Sector Commanders will enhance their patrolling to monitor the progress of enforcement campaigns. He said he will himself monitor the performance of each officer on daily basis and no lethargy will be tolerated in execution of his directions. The DIG asked the officers to improve visibility of the patrolling vehicles and provide timely help to the distressed road users which is hallmark of NH&MP. Beat commanders were directed to conduct meetings with transporters to give them strong message about the action plan of motorway police.

