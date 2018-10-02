Massive clean-up operation from today

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and other allied departments are going to kick off a massive anti-encroachment operation from Tuesday (today) across the city.

Officials said the Punjab government announced starting anti-encroachment drive across the province, including in the Metropolitan city Lahore. They said Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Walled City (WCLA) and District Administration Lahore have prepared their plans along with the identification and demarcation of the encroached and occupied state land.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq also chaired a meeting of all allied departments to review their final preparation and execution plan on Monday morning. As per the report, District Administration Lahore is going to retrieve 31,687 kanal state land, 35 acre land of forest department, eight plots worth millions of Walled City, 636 kanal land of LDA, and 32 plots worth two billions of MCL. The DC said that MCL, LDA, and Walled City Authority had already marked the encroached and occupied land and anti-encroachment cell has also been established at district level whose members would be DC, DIG operations and representatives of LDA and MCL. “There is also a plan to save the retrieved land from again occupation. Heavy machinery will also be used in the operation by two teams, each consisting of 40 officials, one team comprised of MCL and Walled City and other team consisted of MCL and LDA.

Rescue 1122 vehicle and Fire Brigade vehicle will also be present on the spot along with police officials to avoid any untoward incident, the DC added. He has also appealed to the citizens to remove all type of encroachment by their own until night; otherwise, district administration would remove them. Disclosing the starting point of operation, the DC said that the operation would be started from Sabzazar truck stand by team one and from Anarkali, Willingdon Road and Urdu Bazaar by team second.

Minister: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed Local Bodies Department officials to adopt comprehensive strategy to remove encroachments in Punjab and establish a proper monitoring system at every division.

The minister directed the officials to make efforts and take in loop all the concerned departments of federal and provincial government to ensure maximum implementation on this drive. He said civic connection of telephone, gas and electricity of illegal occupants should be discontinued on permanent basis and it should be ensured that no such facility be provided to them in future.

customs duty: Mughalpura Custom Collectorate has collected Rs 3.268 billion as customs duty against Rs 2.034 billion last year in September 2018. Overall the Collectorate of Appraisement collected Rs 7.189 billion in September 2018 while during last year revenue collection was Rs 6.001 billion during corresponding month.

This was disclosed in a revenue meeting held on Monday at Mughalpura Dry Port to review revenue performance of the 1st quarter of the financial year 2018-19. All additional collectors, deputy collectors and other senior officers of the Collectorate attended the meeting.

prices: The federal and provincial governments should intervene to fix the prices of essential commodities of daily use such as flour, sugar, rice, transport, petrol, milk, etc. These demands have been raised by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, General Secretary of All Pakistan Workers Confederation, in a press statement. He said no increase in minimum wages and pension of the working class had been enhanced for the last one-and-half year while the emoluments of MPs were enhanced at 150pc last year whereas one trillion and sixty billion rupees were deposited with the Federal Ministry Finance under Workers Welfare Fund Ordinance 1971. No amount for providing housing facilities and free education to the children of the workers was enhanced.