Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) held an extensive cleanliness awareness drive in Union Council 188 (Dharampura) here on Monday. Officials said objectives of the awareness drive were to sensitise locals on the importance of cleanliness and to propagate LWMC role in city regarding effective solid waste management.
Comments