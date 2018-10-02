Pervaiz orders foolproof security at PA

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured during Punjab Assembly October 3 (Wednesday) session for Senate election and Assembly session to be held on October 4 (Thursday).

Presiding over a meeting in this regard in the Assembly chambers here Monday, he directed the Assembly Security Police, Special Branch and other security officers that security must be maintained at all costs during the Assembly sessions and for foolproof security the security staff should remain high alert 24 hours, no lapse whatsoever in terms of security will be tolerated.

During the meeting, it was decided that during the Assembly session entry of the guests will be banned whereas the Assembly staff and the media representatives during the session will prominently display accreditation cards issued by the Assembly Secretariat so that they do not have to face any inconvenience or problem.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Senior Secretary Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar and DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak among others.