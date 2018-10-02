Dry spell predicted

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said a trough of westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Malamjabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif and D.G.Khan.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached at 42°C while in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum was 21°C and humidity level was 60 per cent.