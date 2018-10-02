Minister annoyed at lack of facilities in school

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas visited Government Junior Model School Model Town on Monday. He inspected various sections and examined the standard of educational facilities in school.

The minister expressed his strong indignation over unavailability of necessary facilities in classrooms including lack of proper staff like gardener and sweeper in the school and directed for providing necessary facilities to the students at the earliest.

During the inspection, he made it clear that those failing to perform in a responsible manner will be relieved of their duties as there is no room for them. I shall soon visit all the districts in the province to examine the facilities in the schools there, he added. Earlier, he inaugurated the 10th Lahore International Children Film Festival 2018 at a local shopping mall.

In this festival, 72 films of 29 countries have been presented. These films have been selected from 2765 movies of 67 countries. This festival will continue till October 6 and short films will be shown to the children on different topics including education, culture, tolerance, terrorism and global customs.

Talking on the occasion, he said that this is an important occasion which will inculcate the passion of taking part in positive activities in the children. The children will be inclined towards watching informative movies and their intellectual ken will also be developed further through this activity, he concluded. A large number of students besides Usman Pirzada, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Adeel Hashmi and others were also present.