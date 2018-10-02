Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister annoyed at lack of facilities in school

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas visited Government Junior Model School Model Town on Monday. He inspected various sections and examined the standard of educational facilities in school.

The minister expressed his strong indignation over unavailability of necessary facilities in classrooms including lack of proper staff like gardener and sweeper in the school and directed for providing necessary facilities to the students at the earliest.

During the inspection, he made it clear that those failing to perform in a responsible manner will be relieved of their duties as there is no room for them. I shall soon visit all the districts in the province to examine the facilities in the schools there, he added. Earlier, he inaugurated the 10th Lahore International Children Film Festival 2018 at a local shopping mall.

In this festival, 72 films of 29 countries have been presented. These films have been selected from 2765 movies of 67 countries. This festival will continue till October 6 and short films will be shown to the children on different topics including education, culture, tolerance, terrorism and global customs.

Talking on the occasion, he said that this is an important occasion which will inculcate the passion of taking part in positive activities in the children. The children will be inclined towards watching informative movies and their intellectual ken will also be developed further through this activity, he concluded. A large number of students besides Usman Pirzada, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Adeel Hashmi and others were also present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’