Taking the right pill

The second consecutive hike in the interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has created some panic in the economy. We all know where the crisis lay in the economy, but the PML-N had managed to ensure that the interest rate remained stable, and the growth rate improved. It seems that the change offered by the PTI could begin with a downward spiral. The SBP had spoken of growing warning signs before announcing another one percent hike in interest rates. The central bank pointed to inflationary pressure and the fiscal and current account deficits as necessitating the high interest rate. The more worrying announcement is that the SBP has revised its growth forecast to five percent. The target was 6.2 percent when the PTI took over. The decrease in growth rate could create a deeper spiral, which might take us back to the low growth rates of the last PPP government. Can Pakistan reduce its fiscal and current account deficits without stronger growth? That was the bet that the PML-N government seemed to have hedged. It is clear that it was a flawed one. But the PTI’s ‘austerity first’ policies offer little reassurance for now.

The reduction in development spending announced by the PTI government will only reinforce the point that economic growth will be sacrificed. It is an open question for now whether this is a sacrifice worth making. Perhaps this is a bitter pill that Pakistan must swallow for its own good in the long term. But to start with, long-term good will require slashing the current account deficit, where the omens are not good despite the tariffs announced in the mini-budget. What is worrying is that the single-agenda PTI plan does not have space for growth-oriented policymaking. Nor does it seem to have a clue over what to do to stem growing interest rates, or indeed whether it wants that. Finance Minister Asad Umar recently told an interviewer that there was nothing the government could do to ensure that there is no further hike in the interest rate. The PTI government will have to learn fast if it wants to avoid creating a full-blown economic crisis. It can continue to blame the PML-N but, based on experience, it would be safe to say that the last government never let the narrative around the economy become so negative. While perception is no substitute for sound economic policymaking, it seems the PTI has been unable to do either since taking power. It has weakened growth predictions and seems to have no original direction whatsoever in terms of actual economic policymaking. Pakistan may have to swallow a bitter pill to steady its economic direction, but it is important to ensure that it’s the right pill being swallowed.