Open sewers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The municipal authorities in Kotri are doing little to resolve the city’s drainage problem. When left untreated, wastewater can cause a great deal of damage. The city’s roads are in a deplorable condition because of standing water. In every part of the city, open manholes have become a nuisance for residents.
These sites have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread life-threatening diseases. The elected MNA and MPA from the area must look into the matter and take effective steps to resolve this problem in a timely manner.
Arif Khan
Kotri
The municipal authorities in Kotri are doing little to resolve the city’s drainage problem. When left untreated, wastewater can cause a great deal of damage. The city’s roads are in a deplorable condition because of standing water. In every part of the city, open manholes have become a nuisance for residents.
These sites have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread life-threatening diseases. The elected MNA and MPA from the area must look into the matter and take effective steps to resolve this problem in a timely manner.
Arif Khan
Kotri
Comments