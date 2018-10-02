Open sewers

The municipal authorities in Kotri are doing little to resolve the city’s drainage problem. When left untreated, wastewater can cause a great deal of damage. The city’s roads are in a deplorable condition because of standing water. In every part of the city, open manholes have become a nuisance for residents.

These sites have also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread life-threatening diseases. The elected MNA and MPA from the area must look into the matter and take effective steps to resolve this problem in a timely manner.

Arif Khan

Kotri