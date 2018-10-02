The road to Faizabad

The road leading to the Faizabad bus stand was converted into a small river after the early morning showers on Saturday (Sep 29). The entire area is covered in a revolting stench caused by the stagnant rainwater. In addition, the water has also resulted in cars and motorcycles slipping. People are facing a great deal of problem while passing through the bus stop.

This problem, however, is not created by the recent rains. The road has been in a dilapidated condition for many years now. But the relevant authorities have not paid attention to this issue. The authorities should take steps to solve this issue in a timely manner and avoid being a silent spectator to it.

Abdul Rafay

Rawalpindi