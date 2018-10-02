The road to Faizabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The road leading to the Faizabad bus stand was converted into a small river after the early morning showers on Saturday (Sep 29). The entire area is covered in a revolting stench caused by the stagnant rainwater. In addition, the water has also resulted in cars and motorcycles slipping. People are facing a great deal of problem while passing through the bus stop.
This problem, however, is not created by the recent rains. The road has been in a dilapidated condition for many years now. But the relevant authorities have not paid attention to this issue. The authorities should take steps to solve this issue in a timely manner and avoid being a silent spectator to it.
Abdul Rafay
Rawalpindi
