The cost of justice

The fees of lawyers are quite high in Pakistan. This is one of the main reasons why a vast majority of people cannot afford to go to court to seek justice.

The government needs to pay attention to this important issue. In a society that is devoid of speedy justice, people tend to take the law into their own hands. This creates anarchy. Efforts should be made to avoid this scenario as it can result in social discord.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad