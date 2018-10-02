Gridlocks and deadlocks

Law-enforcement agencies and the transport authorities should draw attention to the frequent traffic gridlocks in Karachi. These traffic jams seem to be an outcome of the careless attitude adopted by law-enforcement agencies. But other factors also have contributed to the traffic jams. More often than not, people tend to drive in a rash and reckless manner. This culminates in accidents and other mishaps that lead to road blocks. As a result, commuters have to bear the brunt of traffic congestions.

These gridlocks produce needless delays and are time-consuming. The relevant authorities are requested to devise a proper solution to tackle this problem.

Syeda Areej Batool

Karachi