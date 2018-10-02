Varsity woes

Students who are enrolled in the evening programmes at Karachi University are facing countless challenges. Transport remains the primary issue as the varsity hasn’t provided even a single bus to enable students to commute to and from the university. In addition, there is no concept of a student’s week for those pupils who are enrolled in the evening programmes. No activities are organised by the university’s evening controlling committee. Some members of the faculty also lack the experience to teach at the university level. The dilapidated furniture and dirty-packed classrooms also add to their woes. KU is one of the best universities in the country and the Ministry of Education should focus on addressing these problems to ensure that the varsity can maintain its standards.

Saif Muhammad Shah

Karachi