Grant of Rs140 million

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Tauseef Dilshad Khatana said that a grant of Rs140 million from the non-salary budget fund had been released for 1,399 government schools across the district. Addressing a meeting to review the performance of the education sector, he said that teachers, education management team and the district monitoring office should work harder to perform better. The DC directed that avoid making students sit in the dilapidated buildings. Education officers should submit quick reports about such schools.