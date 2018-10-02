Body to oversee steps for water conservation in Punjab

LAHORE: In order to overcome water shortage in the province, the Punjab government has constituted provincial water conservation committee under convener-ship of Chief Secretary Punjab. Secretary Housing Department is Secretary of the committee whereas administrative secretaries of irrigation, local government, industries, cooperatives, mines and minerals and environment are its members. The committee will oversee the measures for water conservation in the province and prepare recommendations for it.

The first meeting of the committee presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Durrani was held at Civil Secretariat here on Monday. Matters related to stopping wastage of clean water at service stations and regulating excessive use of underground water by housing societies were discussed in the meeting. The committee constituted different subcommittees to prepare proposals, including making rainwater useable, saving water at mosques, shrines and other religious places, determining the water tariff and installation of water treatment plants at industrial units.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that all resources would be utilised to conserve water in the province. He mentioned that a huge quantity of clean water is wasted due to its irrational use, adding that there is a need to enhance awareness among people regarding water conservation. He directed that a campaign be launched to enhance awareness about the issue. He ordered the authorities to make service stations bound to install recycling plants to save water, besides stopping issuance of NOCs for new service stations.