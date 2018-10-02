‘Tap resources for long-term solution of energy crisis’

Islamabad: It is high time to tap the renewable energy resources of the country for a long-term solution to energy crisis.

This was stated by USPCASE Principal Dr Zuhair Subhani Khan during the inaugural session of the first national conference on energy trends here on Monday. The event was organised by the United States-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies (USPCASE) in Energy of National University of Sciences and Technology.

The USPCASE principal said the meeting had brought energy experts, academia, industrial experts, students and public sector under one roof to deliberate upon innovative renewable energy resources and projects yielding sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.

He said the NUST was the leading university of the country in the discipline of science and technology with a notable reputation, which had been contributing in its best to the national development cause.

"Our institute has been working on solar energy projects and other pioneering energy solutions to give multi-dimensional technology. Director General (DG) Projects NUST, Gen. Muhammad Shahid said that for the past few years the country was going through severe energy crisis i.e. electricity load shedding, however the projects made by the government to mitigate the problem were not producing the desired amount of energy.

He believed that with effective planning and efficient policy measures it was necessary to educate the masses for conserving energy. "We have to be introspective and critical about identifying the main reason of energy crisis and devise solutions accordingly which should be sustainable and environment-friendly," he said.

He said the purpose of this institute was to develop new inventions and innovative creation that were bankable making its creations profitable. "There is need to conduct extensive research and develop alternate resources of energy in the country. The legislators would have to form new policies and laws on energy conservation in order to overcome the mounting crisis of energy in the country," he added.

The moot would bring about lessons and policies that would be implementable. The country was facing a massive change and policy shift as the government was looking for solutions and this conference can help to contribute effectively to the cause, he said.

In his message announced by Joint Secretary Power Division Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan said NUST is recognized as a symbol of quality education and excellence in the field of science and technology which has developed over the years.

"The increasing energy demand across the globe predicts that it will be the major issue in the future and preparations must be made in advance to lessen its impacts on the region," he added.

The minister said the hydropower projects in the country were inexpensive and eco-friendly sources to generate energy which should be encouraged to unleash hidden energy potential of the country.

"It will also help to reduce the massive fossil fuel (fuel oil) bill of the national exchequer that the country imports to generate electricity," he said. The minister said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game-changer initiative for the region also intends to venture into new and unexplored energy resources.

He said the government was also focusing on to enhance transmission lines which are causing impediment for smooth and complete energy provision to the consumers.

"A special Task Force under a reputed energy expert Nadeem Babar has been formed to make well-organized, amicable, eco-friendly and sustainable solutions to overcome energy shortfall", he said.

He highlighting important sections in the power sector said the students during this informative session should keep in their mind energy generation, transmission line, distribution and the overall governance of the power sector.

He said the upgradation of transmission lines was necessary as its inefficiency halted proper disbursement of energy to the consumers and created a number of problems. The energy produced by the power sector has a single plus market where 95 per cent of the total was bought by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and the remaining by other distributing companies (Discos) like K-electric, he said. He said it required having multi-buyer market whereas the researches and deliberations made in this session would certainly have impact on the sector.