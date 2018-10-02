Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HEC to launch 16th National Science Talent Contest in mid-October

Islamabad: The 16th National Science Talent Contest (NSTC-16) will be launched in mid-October to select Pakistani team of talented students for participation in International Science Olympiads to be held in July 2020 in Japan (IBO), Russia (IMO), Turkey (IChO), Lithuania (IPhO) and also opt for careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The students of 9th, 10th and FSc 1st Year as well as O-Level and A-Level-I can take part in the contest. The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad jointly initiated STEM Careers Programme, which is aimed at inspiring the youth and preparing them for participation in the annual International Science Olympiads in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

Since 2006, Pakistani teams have won 107 medals including four silver, 57 bronze, 45 honorable mentions and one merit certificate in the annual International Science Olympiads held in different countries across the world i.e. Switzerland, Brazil, Singapore, USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Canada, Argentina, South Korea etc.

Every year a nationwide screening test is conducted through National Science Talent Contest (NSTC) in the major cities of Pakistan for the selection of students of Matric (9th, 10th and 1st year) and O-Level/ A-Level-I. Out of more than 6000 students, top 50 students in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics are shortlisted for the first training camp, which continues up to four camps of a one-week duration in different phases.

In the concluding camp, top four-to-six students from each subject are given extensive training for their possible participation in International Science Olympiads held every year in different countries across world. The STEM home institutions for training camps are: COMSATS University, Lahore for Mathematics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering & Applied Sciences (PIEAS) Islamabad, for Physics, HEJ Research Institute, University of Karachi for Chemistry and National Institute of Bio-Technology and Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) Faisalabad for Biology.

These annual International Olympiads provide pre-university science students of the world with an opportunity to compete in solving challenging theoretical and experimental science problems that only the most talented youth of their age can answer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’