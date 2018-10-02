Dry spell predicted in country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials said a trough of westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Malamjabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif and D.G.Khan.
Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached at 42°C while in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum was 21°C and humidity level was 60 per cent.
LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Officials said a trough of westerly wave was affecting northern parts of the country. They predicted mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Malamjabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif and D.G.Khan.
Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi where mercury reached at 42°C while in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum was 21°C and humidity level was 60 per cent.
Comments