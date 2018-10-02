Elderly People Day observed

LAHORE: On International Day of Elderly People, an NGO commemorated the day by honouring the struggle and sacrifices of the elderly people.

Holding a media talk, the NGO president Saifullah Darwaish proposed the PM Imran Khan to make new arrangements for dispensation of money deposited in National Saving schemes to older people at threshold of their homes.

Almost 700 million people are now over the age of 60. By 2050, 2 billion people, over 20 percent of the world’s population, will be 60 or older. The increase in the number of older people will be the greatest and the most rapid in the developing world, with Asia as the region with the largest number of older persons, and Africa facing the largest proportionate growth.

With this in mind, enhanced attention to the particular needs and challenges faced by many older people is clearly required. Just as important, however, is the essential contribution the majority of older men and women can continue to make to the functioning of society if adequate guarantees are in place.