Tue October 02, 2018
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

'China open to changes in BRI projects'

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Can the PTI bell the cat?

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Minister inaugurates nutrition awareness drive in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday formally kicked off a province-wide “Nutrition and Breast Feeding Awareness” drive dubbed as the largest campaign cum survey in Pakistan.

The minister inaugurated the “Nutrition and Breast Feeding Awareness” drive at slum area in the suburban of provincial capital and fed dose of vitamins to kids.

Under the Mother and Child Health and Nutrition Programme teams would reach more than 10 million children and one million pregnant women in door-to-door drive. “It is not simply an awareness drive but a chance to collect real data about malnutrition in Punjab,” said the minister.

She directed the staff concerned to work with missionary zeal to achieve the target of healthy Pakistan. “Till 06 October, health teams would collect details of under nutrition children and if a child found stunted he would immediately be referred to special doctor who would check him and free of cost multi minerals would be fed to the child” she further said.

The minister emphasised on breast feeding saying, “As a doctor let me clear that nothing is suitable for an infant than his or her mother’s own feeding. You should avoid feed even water till the age of 06 months,” she said.

Project Director Dr Syed Mukhtar Hussain Shah and DG Health Dr Munir Ahmed briefed the minister about features of “Nutrition Week”. “During the drive 2.8million children under the age of two would be fed vitamins and sachet of multi-minerals would also be provided to the minors, pregnant women would be provided iron and folic acid tablets free of cost,” said Dr Mukhtar.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over arrangements and directed the officials to implement the plan in letter and spirit. “World Health Assembly have endorsed global targets and committed to reduce stunting by 40 per cent in children under five between 2010 and 2025, so we must look forward to achieve the goals set by international community” the minister said.

