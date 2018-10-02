Massive clean-up operation in Lahore from today

LAHORE: District Administration Lahore, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and other allied departments are going to kick off a massive anti-encroachment operation from Tuesday (today) across the city.

Officials said the Punjab government announced starting anti-encroachment drive across the province, including in the Metropolitan city Lahore. They said Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, Walled City (WCLA) and District Administration Lahore have prepared their plans along with the identification and demarcation of the encroached and occupied state land.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq also chaired a meeting of all allied departments to review their final preparation and execution plan on Monday morning. As per the report, District Administration Lahore is going to retrieve 31,687 kanal state land, 35 acre land of forest department, eight plots worth millions of Walled City, 636 kanal land of LDA, and 32 plots worth two billions of MCL.

The DC said that MCL, LDA, and Walled City Authority had already marked the encroached and occupied land and anti-encroachment cell has also been established at district level whose members would be DC, DIG operations and representatives of LDA and MCL. “There is also a plan to save the retrieved land from again occupation. Heavy machinery will also be used in the operation by two teams, each consisting of 40 officials, one team comprised of MCL and Walled City and other team consisted of MCL and LDA.

Rescue 1122 vehicle and Fire Brigade vehicle will also be present on the spot along with police officials to avoid any untoward incident, the DC added. He has also appealed to the citizens to remove all type of encroachment by their own until night; otherwise, district administration would remove them.

Disclosing the starting point of operation, the DC said that the operation would be started from Sabzazar truck stand by team one and from Anarkali, Willingdon Road and Urdu Bazaar by team second.

Moreover, Assistant Commissioner Cantt has retrieved a piece of four kanal and five marlas commercial state land from Mouza Ghowaha adjacent to Ring Road. Similarly, AC City monitored the operation of encroachment and removal of bill boards from Beadon Road on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is also launching an aggressive operation campaign against encroachments inside the Walled City Lahore on the directions of the LHC Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi. In the light of the recent decision taken by the LHC all illegal encroachments will be demolished and all temporary encroachments will be seized. WCLA has also directed all encroachers inside the Walled City to remove the encroachments in order to avoid any damage or financial loss. The operation will be closely monitored by commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, LDA and by WCLA.

Director Conservation and Building Control of WCLA Najam-us-Saqib said “such measures are necessary to keep the heritage and original fabric of the city intact. In light of the court decision no illegal encroachments will be tolerated” .