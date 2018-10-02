Killer awarded death for murdering father

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf on Monday awarded death sentence and Rs 300,000 fine to a youth for murdering his father. According to the prosecution, Muhammad Asif, who was under influence, had shot dead his father Muhammad Yaqoob at Qutabpur in August 2017.
