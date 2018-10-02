Clean and Green Punjab Programme launched

FAISALABAD: On the directions of Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Clean and Green Punjab programme was launched in rural union councils of the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad inaugurated the programme at Union Council 161 Jhapal. The DC lifted solid waste/heaps of garbage from a road and planted a plant in the village. Local Government Director Shahid Khaqan, DDLG Ch Abdul Hameed, DLG Mehr Afzal and others were also present. The deputy commissioner said that the Clean and Green Punjab Programme would be implemented in letter and spirit in the rural union councils of the district.

He said that all resources would be utilised to make this program a success. He informed that cleanliness of villages, tree plantation and anti-encroachment drive was a part of the programme.