Protest by employees offormer Dir state continues

TIMERGARA: Hundreds of employees of the former Dir state on Monday continued their protest for the second consecutive day against district administration for demolishing their houses.

After registering protest at Munda, the protesters staged a sit-in in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Balambat. A delegation of lawyers and members of the district bar council Timergara also visited the protest camp and expressed solidarity with the protesters.

Representative of the protesters, including Abdul Sattar Khan, Dr Sarbuland Khan and Bakht Boland Khan, said the land commission had allotted state land to the erstwhile Dir state employees in 1974 as reward for their services but the Lower Dir district administration had started demolishing their houses. They said the protest would continue till their demands were met.