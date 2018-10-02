KP punishes 8,635 cops in five years

PESHAWAR: As many as 8,635 cops of various ranks were punished for dereliction of duty in five years, official statistics said on Monday.

According to data compiled by the Central Police Office, 21 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were among those punished during the last few years.

Out of these 13, DSPs were dismissed or compulsorily retired from service while eight were demoted. The junior officials, however, complained that not a single officer of grade-18 or above was punished.

Many felt that the rate of action has dropped in recent many months, giving relief to the corrupt or inefficient officials within the force. As per the data of the CPO, 94 inspectors were punished of whom eight were dismissed/compulsorily retired and 86 were reversed to the lower rank.

Besides, 692 sub-inspectors were punished during the period of whom 55 were dismissed or retired by force and 637 were demoted. Among those punished included 830 assistant sub-inspectors of whom 52 were dismissed from service and 778 demoted.

As many as 1176 head constables also faced the music in which 92 were dismissed/ retired and 1,084 were reverted to the lower rank. About 5,822 constables were brought to justice of which 809 were dismissed from the service and 5013 awarded other punishments.