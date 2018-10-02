Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP punishes 8,635 cops in five years

PESHAWAR: As many as 8,635 cops of various ranks were punished for dereliction of duty in five years, official statistics said on Monday.

According to data compiled by the Central Police Office, 21 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) were among those punished during the last few years.

Out of these 13, DSPs were dismissed or compulsorily retired from service while eight were demoted. The junior officials, however, complained that not a single officer of grade-18 or above was punished.

Many felt that the rate of action has dropped in recent many months, giving relief to the corrupt or inefficient officials within the force. As per the data of the CPO, 94 inspectors were punished of whom eight were dismissed/compulsorily retired and 86 were reversed to the lower rank.

Besides, 692 sub-inspectors were punished during the period of whom 55 were dismissed or retired by force and 637 were demoted. Among those punished included 830 assistant sub-inspectors of whom 52 were dismissed from service and 778 demoted.

As many as 1176 head constables also faced the music in which 92 were dismissed/ retired and 1,084 were reverted to the lower rank. About 5,822 constables were brought to justice of which 809 were dismissed from the service and 5013 awarded other punishments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’