Research-based library network inaugurated at AIOU

Islamabad: The Country’s most modern research-based well-equipped library network for conducting academic research was inaugurated here on Monday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

It was the extension of the University’s Central library that meant to provide best possible facilities to students of higher education to conduct their research work, a press release said. The upgraded network was an initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who completes his four-year working tenure this week.

While inaugurating the extension project, he said it was his dream to develop the Central library as a hub of the research-based activities.

The extended facilities in the library include a research repository, research lounge, PhD computer lab, ten study carrels and a discussion-hall with capacity of 100 students. The extended network also contains Seerat corner, while it has upgraded Iqbal-corner.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the AIOU’s Central library will work as a role-model in promoting library and research culture in the country. It was a special distinction of the University that it linked the research with the society for addressing its socio-economic problems.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf and renowned columnist Mansoor Afaq were also present at the inaugural ceremony. They praised Dr. Siddiqui for his outstanding contribution in educational field.

While highlighting the University’s achievements made during the last four years, Dean Social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan said the Vice Chancellor was a driving force behind them. It was due to his personal initiative that the University published a good number research journals held many national and international conferences in a short-span of time for creating and disseminate research-based knowledge.

According to in-charge Central Library Muhammad Umar Khan, the newly launched repository has a wide-range collection of research journals and theses. The students other than the AIOU will have free access to the repository that is to carry the research material both in hard and digital form.

Currently, the University’s Central as well as regional libraries are well-equipped with modernized and automation system. In order to encourage reading habit, timing of the library has already been extended, and the now it remains open from 8 a.m to 7 p.m. during seven days a week, including Saturday and Sunday.

The books data of the library has made operational through advanced software system. There is automatic system for circulation of books among the readers. Radio frequency identification system has also been introduced for the safety of the books. The AIOU’s library is first-ever in the country which has scanned around 4,000 theses of PhD, M. Phil, and Masters level and made available to the students with full text, through online digital system. All these could only be possible because of personal support and keen interest of the Vice Chancellor, Umar Khan said.