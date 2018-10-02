Growers demand solar-powered irrigation system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The Mango Growers Cooperative Society’s annual general meeting has decided taking part in the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s dam fund raising campaign. The meeting held with its president Zahid Hussein Gardezi in the chair here on Monday. The meeting urged the government to consider providing solar-powered irrigation system.
MULTAN: The Mango Growers Cooperative Society’s annual general meeting has decided taking part in the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s dam fund raising campaign. The meeting held with its president Zahid Hussein Gardezi in the chair here on Monday. The meeting urged the government to consider providing solar-powered irrigation system.
Comments