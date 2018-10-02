Air chief visits operational air base

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, visited an operational air base on Monday. He also flew in an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft, says a PAF press release. Later on, he interacted with the combat crew and appreciated their high level of enthusiasm and thorough professionalism. He also showed satisfaction on the level of operational readiness of PAF personnel at the base.