Workshop highlights role of faculty members, Ulema in peace-building

SARGODHA: Speakers at a workshop here on Monday threw light on the social and traditional implications of changing and emerging roles of faculty members and Ulema for peace-building and countering violent extremism in the society.

The workshop titled ‘Countering Violent Extremism Training of Trainers for Ulema and Faculty Members’ was jointly organized by the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad, and Islamic Studies Department of the University of Sargodha. A large number of faculty members, civil society activists, research scholars, police and rescue officials and Ulema belonging to different schools of thought attended the event, organized as part of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the Government of Pakistan earlier this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Islamic Research Institute Director General Dr Zia ul Haq said that university faculty members must inculcate values of tolerance, tranquility and pluralism among youth to promote exclusivity and peaceful coexistence. “While our armed forces are safeguarding the geographical borders of the country, the universities must play their role to secure the ideological borders,” he said, adding that the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative is key to counter-extremism and a way forward for the country to march on the path of peace and prosperity.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that Pakistan is facing multiple conflicts which require attention and research at the university level. “Our mission is to disseminate our narrative in front of the world community that we are victims of terrorism and extremism who have paid a high cost of this war putting our own security at risk,” he said, adding that the time has come to counter negative perception about Islam and Muslims.

Islamic Studies Department head Dr Ferozud Din said the ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ initiative of the government of Pakistan was the best tool to deal with growing extremism and intolerance in the society. He said the basic objective of the initiative was to promote peace, harmony and friendly relations between various segments of the society as well as different religious groups in the country.

He stressed the need for a concerted effort to disseminate the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative among all segments of the society across the country. He also urged the participants of the workshop to fulfill their human and religious obligation of promoting peace, tolerance, brotherhood and unity in the country by countering violent extremism and terrorism.

The workshop sensitised the participants on countering violent extremism by highlighting various aspects of extremism, its stages and counter strategies besides training of the faculty members of universities and Ulema belonging to different madaris. This programme also covered the social and traditional implications of changing and emerging roles of faculty members and Ulema for peace-building and countering extremism by discussing contemporary challenges and their solutions.