Equal opportunities provided to all provinces in CPEC projects: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser said that elimination of sense of deprivation and restoration of trust in federation of small provinces is foremost priority of the incumbent government.

“The equal opportunities will be provided to all provinces in China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and their concerns on important issues will be addressed with their consultation,” he said while talking to a 23 Members Course Participants of Provincial Management Services (PMS) and Excise & Taxation from Pakistan Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar who called on him at Parliament House on Monday.

The NA speaker said that the government employees should keep human values in mind while using their authorities. He said that development goals can be achieved with good governance and respect of human values.

“The aim should be great instead of portfolio, however, it is very sad that we are running after portfolios and forgot aims” he said. He said that challenges did not end the nations but the challenges polish them and they overcome these challenges with more diligently and hard work. “The example of Germany and Japan are in front of us” he added. Asad Qaiser said that these nations fought tremendously with difficult situations.

He said that besides the role and ethics of the nations, the insight and character of leadership played key role to rise the nations. “We have to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success,” he said.

The speaker said that the government functionaries were pivot of government machinery and they should carry out their duties with full sincerity and devotion and public service should be their prime objective.

He said that Pakistan passing through a difficult time and all the institutions have to work closely in order to take the country out of this difficult time. He said that the government employees had always played an important role in strengthening the economy in the developing countries.

Emphasising the need to promote relations between federal and provincial governments he said, “By promoting contacts between federation and provinces we can solve the issues confronted by the country in better way.