Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders placing Mansha Bomb, sons on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Interior to place alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The apex court had taken a suo motu notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Karamat Ali Khokhar's political interference in Mansha’s arrest. The latter is accused of operating a land grabbing group in Lahore's Johar Town vicinity.

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the court will ‘deal with the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’ if he tries to protect anyone. The top judge further remarked that the PTI is habitual of following the court. "When we ordered authorities to take action against land grabbers, the Punjab CM also gave a statement that he will take action against land grabbers.”

The CJP was referring to a statement by the Punjab CM earlier today. Buzdar had said that he would personally monitor an operation against land grabbing groups and encroachments. "I will not allow even an inch of land that belongs to the government to be grabbed by anyone," the Punjab CM said, adding that the operation will continue till all illegally occupied land is recovered.

Further, the Supreme Court dismissed proceedings against PTI MNA Khokhar and MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara after the two politicians submitted an unconditional apology to the court. Abbas had earlier claimed that false cases against him were filed. On Sunday, while hearing a citizen's petition against the land grabbing group, the apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Mansha.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’