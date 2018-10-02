SC approached for completion of OLMT

LAHORE: A constitutional petition has been moved in the Supreme Court against the environmental pollution being caused due to non-completion of Orange Line Metro Train project in the provincial metropolis.

Watan Party’s Barrister Zafarullah Khan has filed the petition at SC Lahore Registry, pleading that Pakistan is already at stands higher at the list of the environmentally polluted countries. He pointed out that the Punjab government has halted construction work at the sites of project which is adding miseries to the inhabitants of Lahore. He said citizens are facing different skin and respiratory diseases like irritation and asthma etc. due to heavy air pollution. He requested the court to direct the Punjab government to complete the project as soon as possible.