Two dacoits hit to death by loader driver

FAISALABAD: Two dacoits were crushed to death by a loader driver when they tried to loot him near Chak Jhumra on Sunday night. Muhammad Asif was on his way when three dacoits tried to intercept his loader, but he ran his vehicle over them. As a result, two dacoits, who were later identified as Nabeel of Chak 76/RB and Mubashar of Amin Town, were crushed under the wheels of the loader while the third dacoit fled from the spot. Chak Jhumra police rushed to the spot and took Asif and his vehicle in custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Establishment on Monday arrested a suspended traffic warden who was declared a proclaimed offender in a fraud case. Tauheed Sabir of Toba Tek Singh allegedly misappropriated a huge amount which he had collected as fine from the people as a traffic warden. The accused did not deposit the challans money in the government treasury. After committing the crime, the accused had fled.

Meanwhile, a man was beaten to death over a children row at Mumtazabad, Tandlianwala, on Monday. Accused Nazir Ahmad and his accomplices allegedly severely beat Ramzan, which caused his instant death. The motive behind the incident is stated that the children of Nazir and Ramzan had exchanged hot words over a minor issue. Later, the parents of both children also start fighting, which caused Ramzan death.

Meanwhile, MNA Mian Farrukh Habib on Monday visited the National Textile University, Faisalabad. NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain briefed him on the current status of the textile industry in the country and suggested some remedial measures. He said that the PTI government should take measures for improvement in the functioning of the textile sector in the country. The NTU rector emphasised that sustainable growth of textile industry was only possible by shifting to knowledge-based industry and identified the pivotal role of the National Textile University in this regard.

He also briefed Mian Farrukh Habib on the current facilities and ongoing research at the university and suggested the dire need for establishment of dedicated campus for textiles keeping in view the current and future needs of the country. The MNA expressed his satisfaction over the working of the National Textile University and assured his full support to make the NTU a world class university.