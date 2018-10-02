SC for verifying airlines’ pilots, crew degrees

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed all boards and universities to verify the alleged fake degrees of pilots and cabin crews, within seven days.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed four airlines to submit their employees' degrees and certificates in the apex court. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue Limited, Serene Air and Shaheen Air International were the respondents in a suo motu case pertaining to appointment of pilots on the basis of fake qualifications.

The chief justice remarked that court would complete the verification process of degrees itself adding as the matter had been pending since last seven months and had nothing been done. “Without lingering the matter now, we will decide this case within ten days,” he maintained. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing of the case for ten days.