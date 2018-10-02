Ali moves into SSB series semis

KARACHI: M Ali moved into the semi-finals of under-17 singles in the 54th Sindh Sports Board (SSB) Development Series Championship at Union Club on Monday. Ali thrashed Farooq Atiq 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-final. In the quarter-finals of under-15 singles, Ammar Ismail beat Ayan M Khan 6-0, 6-0; Taha Aman defeated Minhaj 6-1, 6-1; and Yahya Ehtasham won against Farooq Atiq 6-2, 6-3.