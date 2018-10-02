David Luiz was ‘confused’ under Conte, says Sarri

LONDON: David Luiz was left puzzled by his treatment under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, according to new Stamford Bridge boss Maurizio Sarri.

Luiz had been an central figure in Chelsea’s title win in Conte’s first season as boss, in 2016-17, but scarcely featured after the 3-0 loss at Roma on October 31 last year. The Brazil defender, 31, had a rumoured falling-out with Conte and a series of injuries, not featuring at all after the February loss at Watford.

“Two seasons ago he was a protagonist,” said Sarri. “Then six months ago he was not playing, so he was a little confused.”What Sarri likes about Luiz could be a trait that explains his exile under Conte.“He’s direct. If he has to say something to the manager he has to talk to me,” Sarri said. “I like very much direct people.”