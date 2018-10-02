Tue October 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
‘China open to changes in BRI projects’

‘China open to changes in BRI projects’
Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs

Pakistan turns down clandestine meeting of Pak, India FMs
Can the PTI bell the cat?

Can the PTI bell the cat?
Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP

Fact check: Maleeka Bokhari not appointed as Chairperson BISP
ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan

ECP orders reelection in PP-217 Multan
Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 1, 2018

Sports

AFP
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vokes condemns winless Cardiff to another defeat

CARDIFF, United Kingdom: Burnley’s Sam Vokes scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory away to Cardiff City on Sunday that left the Welsh club still looking for their first Premier League win of the season.

Defeat left Cardiff second bottom in the table, above basement club Huddersfield on goal difference alone with both sides having drawn two and lost five of their opening seven league matches this term.

“It is a blow to lose a game like today, because we can’t play much better than that,” Cardiff manager Neil Warnock told the BBC. “Once again the fans were amazing, they really are enjoying it and supporting us.”

By contrast, victory saw Burnley climb to 12th in the table, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Vokes scoring either side of Josh Murphy’s equaliser for the Bluebirds.It was the first time Burnley, who thrashed Bournemouth 4-0 last week, had recorded back-to-back wins in the English top-flight since April.

The one downside for Burnley was that England defender James Tarkowski went off after just 27 minutes with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.And that could prove to be a problem for England manager Gareth Southgate as well ahead of next month’s Nations League internationals against Croatia and Spain.

Promoted Cardiff always knew they were in for a tough season and things are unlikely to get any easier for Warnock’s side, with trips to Tottenham Hotspur and high-flying Liverpool to come in October.

A largely forgettable first half saw Murphy hit the woodwork, while Burnley’s former England goalkeeper Joe Hart then saved well from Kenneth Zohore.Cardiff also had a penalty appeal turned down when referee Martin Atkinson decided Burnley defender Matt Lowton, who blocked a Callum Paterson overhead kick in front of his face, was so close to the Bluebirds forward that any handball could not have been deliberate.

“I watched Newcastle v Leicester on Saturday and there was a handball in that game, this lad had his hand in an unnatural position and it was a penalty,” a frustrated Warnock told Sky Sports. “We don’t get them as smaller clubs, that would have changed the game,” the veteran English manager added.

Burnley went ahead in the 51st minute when a quick throw caught Cardiff unawares before Gudmundsson headed in a cross from Ashley Westwood.But Cardiff were level just nine minutes later when Murphy scored his first goal for the club.

The former Norwich man then let fly from 20 yards only to be denied by Hart’s fingertip save.It was a stop made all the more important when the Clarets regained the lead when a stooping Vokes headed home in the 70th minute.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen battles cancer anew

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’