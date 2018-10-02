AFP plans to send: Arshad abroad for training

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to send the country’s premier javelin thrower and the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem abroad for a few months training.

“We are in contact with several nations, including Germany, and are making serious effort to send Arshad abroad for a few months training,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ in a brief chat on Monday.

Arshad produced wonders in Jakarta in August when he won bronze medal through his career-best throw.“Arshad has shown in Indonesia that he can do anything for the country. Our president Major General Akram Sahi went abroad recently and he made efforts to manage a training tour for Arshad. We plan to send a coach with him. Next year Pakistan are to field in the Asian Championships and World Championships and if Arshad is prepared it may help the nation create some medal chance in these events,” Zafar said.

Arshad pulled off a bronze in the Asiad by recording an 80.75m throw, surpassing his previous best throw of 80.45 which he recorded in the Commonwealth Games in Australia in April this year.

Arshad said that he had been waiting for a tour. “It will be good if I am given an opportunity to train in Germany or some other country,” Arshad told this correspondent.

“My aim is to also press for an Olympic seat. It’s my desire to not only compete at the 2020 Olympics but also to win a medal,” Arshad said.

He was sent to Mauritius for a six-month training tour, but the WAPDA athlete returned within a fortnight due to home sickness.This time the AFP plans to send a coach with him which may help him adjust to conditions abroad.

Arshad said anything inconsistent would not serve the purpose. “You know since claiming bronze in Asian Games I have been at home. I need constant training as any loss of time will not help me grow properly and improve myself for tough international assignments in future,” Arshad said.

He said no one from the government or private sector had contacted him for any reward.About his achievement in Indonesia, Arshad said he always competed with courage and that helped him. “I always play with a big heart. Five or six athletes were superior to me but I knew that I could compete with at least two or three better athletes. And that was exactly what I did,” said Arshad, who won a bronze medal in Asian Junior Championship in Vietnam in late 2016.