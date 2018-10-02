Australia Women seal series win with all-round show

BRISBANE: Half-centuries from Alyssa Healy and Elyse Villani and a strong bowling performance led by Megan Schutt ensured Australia took a winning 2-0 lead in their three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand.

Suzie Bates’ solid 77 off 52 balls went in a losing cause as the hosts chased down the White Ferns’ 145/8 in 18.5 overs with six wickets in hand at Allan Border Field here on Monday.This is Australia’s first bilateral T20I series win against their old rivals since 2012. The final T20I will be played on Friday in Canberra.