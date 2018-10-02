ICC begins hearing PCB-BCCI dispute in Dubai

KARACHI: UAE didn’t turn out to be a happy hunting ground for Pakistan last month when their team crumbled in the Asia Cup.

The country’s cricket chiefs would be hoping that things turn out to be better for Pakistan in the UAE this month.On Monday, they began fighting a legal battle with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) in Dubai. It’s a battle that Pakistan cannot afford to lose.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI squared off at the legal crease at a hearing at the International Cricket Council headquarters after the two sides failed to honour a deal to compete in several bilateral series.

Pakistan is demanding US$70 million in compensation from India, claiming that a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 had guaranteed six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023.

However the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have said they are unable to play against Pakistan until their government gives them permission and dismissed the agreement as not legally binding.

The hearing is set to last until October 3.ICC’s chief executive David Richardson last week urged the two nations to resolve the matter between themselves rather than seeking arbitration.

“It is a matter between India and Pakistan. We would like the resumption of ties between the two nations on a bilateral basis,” said Richardson.“We will facilitate any settlement decision if we can. Other than that, it is up to the two nations.”

India-Pakistan ties, including sports and cultural contacts, plummeted after the 2008 militant attacks in Mumbai, which New Delhi blamed on Pakistani militant groups.There has been just one bilateral tour since, when Pakistan visited India to play two Twenty20s and three one-day internationals in December 2012 and January 2013.

Pakistan and India continue to play each other in international events, including last month’s Asia Cup in Dubai. India won that event while Pakistan failed to reach the final.Meanwhile, according to reports from India, former BCCI presidents N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur have refused to attend the Dubai hearings.

Both Srinivasan and Thakur were banished from Indian cricket administration during the two-year-long Supreme Court hearing on the RM Lodha committee’s proposals that finally culminated in the apex court signing off on a new BCCI constitution on August 9, 2018.

BCCI has called up several witnesses to face the three-member ICC Disputes Resolution Committee that will be headed by English barrister Michael Beloff, who is also the chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission. To be adjudicated under English laws, BCCI has hired UK-based international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills and sports disputes specialist Ian Mill to front the legal exchanges.

Among the witnesses are Srinivasan, Thakur and former BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel, who in 2014 had signed on a MoU that scheduled six India versus Pakistan (bilateral) series between 2015 and 2023 with PCB hosting the first series in 2015/16.

A former high-profile BCCI official, who didn’t want to be quoted, said India were on a sticky wicket and “it was a poor decision to attend this hearing.” He attacked the Committee of Administrators for agreeing to ‘fight’ Pakistan, who will be represented by British law firm Clifford Chance.

“If the BCCI was run by a set of office-bearers who had the experience of handling board room issues at the ICC, India would not have faced this situation. It’s a white versus brown battle and it will be a massive loss of face if BCCI lost, and the signs are not good,” he said.

While Srinivasan will not attend the hearing, one of his closest allies, former IPL Chief Operating Officer Sundar Raman, will turn up as a witness. Former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid is also a witness. —with inputs from agencies