Pakistan recall Hafeez for Australia Tests

KARACHI: Mohammad Hafeez turned out to be a big flop when he last played a Test for Pakistan.

It was back in the summer of 2016 that Hafeez last played in the five-day format – a Test against England in Birmingham which Pakistan lost by 141. Hafeez, who opened the innings for Pakistan, returned with 0 and 2 in that Test.

More than two years, later Hafeez is set to revive his Test career as he has become a last-minute induction in the Pakistani squad for the two-Test series against Australia which begins in Dubai from October 7.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday that Hafeez has been selected for Test duty and would fly to Dubai on the first available flight to join the squad there ahead of the opening Test.

It’s a huge development for Hafeez, who turns 38 later this month. He was overlooked for the Asia Cup and didn’t seem to feature in any of Pakistan’s future plans. But the national team’s embarrassing performance in the Asia Cup in which most of the batters flopped, forced the national selectors to rethink their strategy.

Hafeez’s inclusion is understood to have been made to bolster an inexperienced Pakistan top order that features Imam-ul-Haq, who has played three Tests, and Fakhar Zaman, who is uncapped, alongside regular Test opener Azhar Ali.

He last played for Pakistan in July this year, in a T20I against Australia, but was never a consistent fixture in the side, being named in Pakistan’s ODI squad for a bilateral series against Zimbabwe but not featuring in any of the matches. In a further indictment of how far he had fallen, Hafeez was demoted to category B in the PCB’s list of centrally contracted players that was announced in August.

Hafeez has been outspoken about his non-selection in recent months, going so far as to nearly call for a press conference against the selection committee. However, he decided against that at the last minute and called his being dropped unfortunate, while making a brief statement about always being available for Pakistan. He has also been critical of Mickey Arthur, the head coach, who reportedly did not view Hafeez as part of his plans.

All of that meant Hafeez was left to play domestic cricket, where he had an excellent run in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Hafeez opened his tournament with a six-wicket haul that consigned Federally Administered Tribal Areas to an innings defeat. He also slammed 280 runs in three matches, including a double-century against Peshawar. With the bat he averaged 93.33 with a high score of 213, while with the ball he took 12 wickets at 15.58 with best figures of 6/62.

Revised Test squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin,Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan. —with inputs from agencies