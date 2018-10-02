Tue October 02, 2018
World

AFP
October 2, 2018

UN staff pulled out of Gaza over security concerns

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday it was temporarily withdrawing part of its foreign staff from the Gaza Strip following security concerns linked to job cuts in the Palestinian enclave.

It said in a statement it had "decided to temporarily withdraw part of its international staff from Gaza following a series of worrying security incidents affecting its personnel in the strip." A source with the agency said around 10 staff members crossed into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The Israeli defence ministry unit that oversees the crossing said an unspecified number of foreign employees from the agency known as UNRWA "were evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Israel".

UNRWA employees in the strip have held strikes, sit-ins and other protests since the agency announced in July it was cutting more than 250 jobs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Hundreds of full-time roles have also become part-time.

Laid-off workers warn that their families will be at serious risk in blockaded Gaza, where unemployment is at some 53 percent. The cuts come as a result of US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel all aid to the agency.

The UNRWA source said a protest was held Monday outside a Gaza City hotel where agency officials were meeting. The agency’s statement said that "earlier today, a number of staff were harassed and prevented from carrying out their duties".

"Some of these actions have specifically targeted the UNRWA management in Gaza," it said. It called on the authorities in the enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas "to respond to its repeated demands to provide effective protection to its employees and facilities."

